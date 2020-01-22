“Yassi Pressman defends sister Issa from bashers after JaDine’s breakup announcement”

Yassi Pressman says she couldn’t stand netizens bashing her sister Issa Pressman online.

Yassi Pressman came to her sister Issa Pressman’s defense after being heavily bashed online as she was accused by netizens for allegedly causing the breakup of James Reid and Nadine Lustre.

The former couple confirmed on Monday, January 20, through a joint statement sent to Tonight with Boy Abunda that they decided to go separate ways.

READ: CONFIRMED: James Reid at Nadine Lustre, hiwalay na

In a lengthy Instagram post, Yassi stressed that her sister would keep mum about the issue but she could not stand to see netizens throw hurtful words at her.

“Hindi po papatol ang kapatid ko sa mga sinasabi ninyo 😊 Pero bilang Ate, hindi ko naman po yata kayang panuorin na patuloy po siyang binabato ng mga masasakit na salita dahil nananahimik siya,” she wrote.

The FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano star also clarified that she is in good terms with Nadine, even posting their photo together, which was just taken the night before. “This was me and nadz last night, watching how some of us become cruel over untrue statements,” she added.

“Initially we all laughed about how crazy the things that woke us up yesterday were, and then…. they started getting out of hand, at di na yun tama.. Ayaw na po sana namin patulan, but we decided to post something because cyber-bullying is not okay, it is never okay,” Yassi said.

“Be careful with the words you say, and things you THINK are true on social media.They’re not always the truth. Do not be so quick to point fingers, when you do not have the proper information,” she added, saying netizens should ‘think before you click.’”

In the end, Yassi stressed that they are all okay and there is no issue to fuss about.

“We’re all okay. Sana po kayo din. Let’s respect everyone.”