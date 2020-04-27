“Yassi Pressman drops new song dedicated to frontliners”

Yassi Pressman released the song “Kaya Natin Ito” on April 21 on her Facebook page.

Yassi Pressman turned to music to honor the frontliners amid their battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. The singer-actress released a music video for the song titled “Kaya Natin Ito” on her Facebook page on April 21, which is dedicated to the frontliners.

Yassi remarked that it is essential that we continually show our support for those who are on the frontline during this health crisis.

“Alam po natin na napakahirap nitong pinagdadaanan nating lahat. Pero kailangan po nating makahanap ng lakas ng loob at palakasin din po natin ‘yung loob ng mga taong tumutulong. Everyone is helping right now and I think ‘yun ang pinakaimportante na magawa rin po ng bawat isa,” she said in an interview with DZMM.

She added, “Kung meron mang mga extra na pwedeng ibigay sa mga panahon na ito, ibigay po natin sa mga nangangailangan. Sana sama-sama po tayo, kaya natin ito.“

The song was composed by Eich Abando and was produced by Ang Probinsyano party list Representative Ronnie Ong.

According to Ronnie, Yassi was very involved in this project.

“What I just did was actually, I was able to put everyone together. Kinausap po natin si Eich if he can help write a song. Siya po ‘yung nag-compose, tinulungan ko po siya sa lyrics and then kinausap po natin si Yassi. After that, pinagsama po namin kaming tatlo,” Ronnie shared.

The song will be available on Spotify soon.