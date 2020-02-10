“Yassi Pressman mourns death of father”

Yassi Pressman on Sunday took to social media to pay tribute to her British father, Ronnie Pressman, who recently passed away at the age of 90.

Yassi Pressman on Sunday took to social media to pay tribute to her British father, Ronnie Pressman, who recently passed away at the age of 90.

On Instagram, the “ FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano “ actress posted a throwback video of her and sister Issa Pressman dancing with their dad to Luther Vandross’ “Dance With My Father”.

“This was the last song he heard before we said goodbye… We miss you already, Papa,” she said.

“I don’t know how I am going to live my life without you, Daddy… But, I also know I will never have to, because even if you’re up in heaven, you’ll never leave my side. Love you to the ends of this universe, and back, twice,” she added.

Issa, the younger of two daughters of Mr. Pressman and their Filipina mother Belcy, confirmed his death via an Instagram post last Thursday.

“If you met my father, I bet he made you smile or laugh once if not more. He was charming, always smiling, and had a great sense of humor. He always saw the brighter side of things, no matter the situation,” she said.

Addressing her father, the model wrote: “No wonder why you lived such a great and long life, you were always so positive. You were a happy ball energy, Papa. Loving you, your baby.”

Meanwhile, messages of sympathy and condolences from other showbiz personalities poured in for the Pressman sisters.

“Sad for your loss @yassipressman,” said seasoned actress Dawn Zulueta.

“Sorry for your loss, Ate. Sending you love and prayers,” wrote “Dead Kids” star Sue Ramirez.

“So sorry to hear this. My condolences Yassi and @pressmanissa. Sending you both love,” added singer Moira dela Torre.