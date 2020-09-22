“Yassi Pressman on overcoming her self-doubt: ‘Growing and blooming is a process’”

‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ actress Yassi Pressman shares a message for building confidence in young women.

Even before she joined the long-running series FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano , Yassi Pressman has always been vocal about having to deal with insecurities growing up. In a previous interview with PUSH in 2017, the pretty actress admitted, “Parang always try to grow on your own kesa sa tumitingin tayo sa iba. Kasi malaking distraction kapag ginamit natin yun to feed our insecurities. Mahirap yun. Ako biktima din ako niyan. Dun rin nanggagaling yung nagmamadali tayo tapos magkakamali tayo because you compare yung buhay mo or yung pinagdadaanan mo sa iba tapos makikita mo sa kanila gumana.”

Overcoming self-doubt and gaining confidence is a constant process according to Yassi. “I think all of us we all grow and when we were younger, we have these things that we don’t like about ourselves. But then just know that growing and blooming is a process. When you try to listen to the women around you and how they kind of grew into it, it’s inspiring because lahat tayo nagbabago hindi lang sa panlabas na anyo kundi with our responsibilities, the way we look at life, and as long as you keep on surrounding yourself with positivity and surrounding yourself with people who want to make you better then you’ll find it easier to open yourself up to that. And then you can pinpoint those little things that you thought weren’t good enough and then work on them because blooming is a process. We’ll all bloom together,” she explained.

The 25-year-old actress, who had to do a lock-in taping when Ang Probinsyano resumed after the Enhanced Community Quarantine, described it as a different kind of experience. “We were put inside the bubble right after the pandemic. Ang hirap kasi kasama mo yung pamilya mo for ECQ and suddenly mahihiwalay ka sa kanila. But we wanted to do it pa rin and to continue. Lagpas four years na Ang Probinsyano so we’re still going to go back to continue to be in the service of the Filipino like our mother network says that we should be,” she said.

Knowing that everyone is going through difficult times, Yassi also shared a message for her young fans and people caring for their family members. “Just know that there’s always hope. In times like these, where everything is so unsure, just pray. If you need to meditate, meditate. Keep yourself busy. That’s one important thing kasi mental health is such a real thing and I’ve also had some cycles as well. But surround yourself with great people and huwag lang tayo mawalan ng pag-asa,” she added.