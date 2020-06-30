“Yassi Pressman tells sister Issa on Pride Month: ‘Proud of you always’”

Yassi Pressman marked pride month by expressing her support for her sister Issa, who is openly bisexual.

On Instagram, the FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano star shared a video of her sister singing Jessie Reyez’s “Body Count”, as she told members of the LGBTQIA+ (or Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex and Asexual Plus) community to “stay free” and “be proud.”

She wrote:

“We don’t care what they say we gon’ love who we wanna love.

In celebration of pride month.

Go and love who you wanna love.

You are free.

Stay free.

You are who you are.

Be proud.

#PrideMonth 2020.”

Addressing Issa, she added: “Proud of you always. No matter what. I’ll be by your side. Ily.”

Issa, who is also an actress and a model, first spoke publicly about her sexual orientation in a 2018 campaign video for a local toothpaste brand, where she opened up about her same-sex relationship with singer Marga Bermudez.

“If you’re happy with what you are doing, if you think what you are doing is something that could make you happy, would make you happy, then go ahead,” she was quoted as saying in the video.

“If you find love and happiness in a person, then that is love and happiness. You are free to love,” she continued. “Truth is, love does really win.”