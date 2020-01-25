“Yayo Aguila still not keen on looking for new beau after being single for over a decade”

Yayo Aguila separated from William Martinez after their 25 years of marriage.

Despite being single for over a decade already, Yayo Aguila is not keen on looking for a new boyfriend and admits that she does not intend to have one.

“Boyfriend? Naku ayaw ko. Mas gusto kong magtrabaho. Honestly, kapag nagdarasal ako gabi-gabi, ‘Lord, okay lang, huwag mo akong bigyan ng love life kasi hindi ko naman ikamamatay ‘yon. Pero ‘yung wala akong trabaho, ikamamatay ko ‘yon.’ Hindi ba?” she told ABS-CBN News.

She also shared that she just got used to living the life alone.

“Para sa akin habang kaya ko pang magpuyat, mag-memorize ng lines, kaya pang umarte, mas gusto kong magkatrabaho. Kung bibigyan ako ng love life, why not? Pero bonus na lang ‘yon, kung wala eh di okay lang,” she shared.

Yayo, who was previously married to actor William Martinez, announced their separation in 2010. She then said that she is enjoying her single life.

“Wala na talaga. As in friends talaga. Hindi siya nawawala sa isip ko. Siyempre tatay siya ng mga anak ko. Tapos palagi kapag nakikita ko ang mga anak ko, maiisip ko ‘yung tatay nila, [sasabihin ko] ‘o dalawin niyo ang tatay niyo.’ Ganun. Pero kahit ganito kami ay okay naman kami. Super okay ‘yung setup namin.”

Yayo and William were married for 25 years and they share four beautiful children. For Yayo, she is completely fine with their current situation.

“Hindi ko sinasabi na pangit mag-asawa. Siguro husto na ‘yung 25 years tapos nasanay na akong mag-isa. I don’t want to report to anyone. I don’t want anyone to decide for me. I don’t want to consult anyone pagdating sa buhay ko, so ako na lang. Kasi kaya ko naman, kinaya ko.“