YD Capital I L.P. Receives Subscription, Enabling Yidu Tech to Build A Healthcare Intelligence EcosystemYidu-logo.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 25 July 2022 – A USD fund——YD Capital I L.P. (the “Fund”) has received subscription from investors including well-known international sovereign wealth funds.

The Fund will focus on investments in high-quality enterprises in both upstream and downstream segments of the healthcare intelligence industry, including digital diagnosis and treatment, innovative insurance, pharmaceutical research & development (“R&D”), and health management. It will seek to empower industry stakeholders including healthcare institutions, experts, and pharmaceutical companies through innovative technologies, thereby significantly improving healthcare efficiency and accelerating the realization and enhancement of “effectiveness, accessibility, and inclusiveness”, three qualities that form the healthcare industry’s “Golden Triangle”.

As a leading company in China’s healthcare intelligence industry, Yidu Tech Inc. (“Yidu Tech”, HKEx: 2158) is committed to building a healthcare intelligence ecosystem. Ms. Yang Jing, Executive Director, President and Chief Financial Officer of Yidu Tech, remarked, “Technology innovation is the driving force behind the healthcare industry’s continuous development. Yidu Tech will fully capitalize on our competitive advantages as a healthcare intelligence leader, including our technical capabilities, medical network, and expert resources. Through promoting the cooperation of The Fund, Yidu Tech will collaborate with industry stakeholders around the globe to realize synergies, promote the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, and enhance the efficiency of R&D and treatments. In this way, we will accelerate the transformation of the industry and realize our vision of ‘safer, better, and more accessible’ green healthcare.”

Hashtag: #YiduTech