Yeah Yeah Yeahs Cancel Australian Tour Including Splendour In The Grass Appearance

New York City indie-rock outfit the Yeah Yeah Yeahs are no longer part of the 2022 Splendour In The Grass lineup. The group announced the cancellation of their upcoming Australian tour, citing unspecified “health issues” as the reason for the last-minute about-turn.

“We are so sorry to announce that due to health issues we will be cancelling our upcoming shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Splendour in the Grass,” the group said in a statement. “The disappointment weighs heavily on us, we apologize for such disappointing news. We’ve been waiting a long time to see you again and we hope to return soon to fulfill our commitments in good health and spirits for you.”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The World’

[embedded content]

Splendour in the Grass has announced that the The Avalanches will fill the space left by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs at the Splendour Amphitheatre on Friday, 22nd July. “We’re so happy to be coming home to play Splendour again and can’t wait to see you all there,” the group said in a statement. “We’re sending love to the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ planned Australian tour was to be their first visit to the country since they performed at the penultimate edition of the Big Day Out in 2013. It was also set to be one of their first international treks since the end of their three-year hiatus in 2017.

The group were scheduled to perform headline dates with support from Wet Leg in Melbourne and Sydney on 20th and 24th July, respectively. While these dates have been cancelled, no announcement has been made as to whether Wet Leg will play their own shows.

