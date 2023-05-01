Yeah Yeah Yeahs Celebrate 20 Years of ‘Fever to Tell’ with Release of ‘There Is No Romance’ Mini-Doco

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have celebrated the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album Fever To Tell by releasing a short documentary titled There Is No Modern Romance. The film was shot and directed by their longtime collaborator Patrick Daughters, and kicks off with the band in the UK on tour in early 2003.

“In honor of this whopping passage of time we present to you a look back at those early rock-yyy days with There Is No Modern Romance,” they wrote on Twitter. “If Meet Me in the Bathroom documentary had you jonesing for more juicy YYYs drama to sink your teeth into this is the perfect antidote!”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs: There Is No Modern Romance

[embedded content]

The doco has been bouncing around for a little while now, originally released as an exclusive to the Fever To Tell reissue that landed in 2017.

The band recently shared a photo of them out celebrating the anniversary. “What a deeply felt honor to be a band of 23 years celebrating 20 years of our first record together!” The band wrote. “Love you all and can’t wait to see you on the road starting next week!”

Fever To Tell remains a classic of the early 2000s New York scene, and spawned some of the bands most recognisable hits: ‘Maps’, ‘Modern Romance’, ‘Date With The Night’, and ‘Y Control’, to name but a few.

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs are locked in to play Splendour in the Grass in July this year, having previously been booked for the 2022 edition. The band have also just announced a couple of sideshows: they’ll play Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Monday, 24th July, and Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena on Thursday, 20th July.

