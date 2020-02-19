Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O Says They’re “Ready To Make” New Music

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 20, 2020

Yeah Yeah Yeahs‘ last record was 2013’s Mosquito, but the band’s Karen O says she’s keen to get back into the studio.

In a new interview with double j, the NYC trio’s bandleader said “All I can say is that I feel ready to make some music.”

“It feels like time to have something new out there.”

Back in 2014, Yeah Yeah Yeahs went on hiatus had a lengthy period of inactivity around the middle of the 2010s. Since returning to the stage in 2017, live appearances have been few and far between.

However, that’s not to say each member hasn’t kept busy. Karen O released solo album Crush Songs in 2014, and a collaboration with Danger Mouse entitled Lux Prima last year. Guitarist Nick Zinner has kept busy with bands like Head Wound City, while drummer Brian Chase’s solo project released Drums & Drones II back in 2018.

The interview with double j coincided with the band’s recently announced return to Australia – they’ll be playing as part of this year’s Splendour in the Grass lineup in July alongside The Strokes, Violent Soho, Idles and more.

Like Mosquito, the band’s last Australian appearance was also in 2013, when they toured as part of that year’s Big Day Out.