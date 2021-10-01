Year-end Plans Sorted with S$1,010 Daily Discounts and SRV Deals in Traveloka’s 10.10 Super Lifestyle Sale

SINGAPORE, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — From 27 September until 10 October 2021, Traveloka, Southeast Asia’s lifestyle superapp is presenting the 10.10 Super Lifestyle Sale which offers daily deals worth up to S$1,010 on Hotels, Flights, Attractions and more. Special deals can also be combined with SingapoRediscovers[1] Vouchers, which can be used untill 31 December 2021. To top it all off, three lucky top spenders who have made the most purchases on Hotels and Attractions on the Traveloka App during the sale will each win Apple’s latest iPhone 13 Pro Max.

With the upcoming year-end festivities, Traveloka’s 10.10 Super Lifestyle Sale comes at a time when holidaymakers are ready to start planning and booking their well-deserved breaks and trips. Traveloka’s large network of partners means you can always expect to save more with great deals on the very best Hotels, Attractions and Flights.

Prioritizing safety during this tough period, Traveloka is committed to encouraging strict adherence to health protocols outlined by the government. Customers are also allowed to book ahead and only choose the stay or use date period later, whenever it is convenient for them.

Leading to the 10 October finale, from 4 to 9 October, special coupons up to S$1,010 will be given out daily to players of Traveloka’s in-app game, which features the bubbly MadamLoka. While on 10 October, a limited-time virtual Grand Bazaar will see hotel vendors offer a special price of up to 55% off from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Hundreds of hotels will be participating, which makes this the perfect opportunity to grab deals for hotels you’ve been eyeing.

A Top Spender leaderboard will be published on Traveloka’s Instagram Story daily until the three Top Spender winners are announced on Traveloka’s Instagram account on 13 October at 6 p.m. Watch the daily updates to improve your chances of winning.

Be sure not to miss the Traveloka 10.10 Super Lifestyle Sale to grab the best deals worth up to S$1,010 daily. Combine deals with your SingapoRediscover vouchers before it expires on 31 December 2021 and get ahead of your year-end planning. All these deals are available at https://trv.lk/1010travelokasuperlifestylesale and the Traveloka App.

[1] Traveloka is an authorised booking partner of the SingapoRediscovers Voucher scheme.

