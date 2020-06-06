“Yeng Constantino’s ‘Ikaw’ reaches 100 million views on YouTube”

Yeng Constantino’s ‘Ikaw’ is now the 2nd most viewed OPM music video.

Yeng Contastino achieved another feat in her career after the music video for her song “Ikaw” has reached 100 million views on YouTube.

Sharing a clip from her music video, Yeng expressed her gratitude for the said milestone. “Salamat po,” she wrote on Instagram.

The video was uploaded on August 23, 2014 on ABS-CBN Star Music’s YouTube channel.

The music video featured Yeng and her then fiance Victor Asuncion before they got married.

The video was shot in Singapore and Batanes.

“Ikaw” is now the second most viewed OPM music video next to Sarah Geronimo’s “Tala.”