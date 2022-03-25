Yeo’s and Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation Enter into 3-year Partnership with World Kitefoiling Champion Maximilian Maeder

15-year-old Singaporean in training to represent Singapore at 2024 Olympics kitefoiling debut

Sponsorship funds to support Max’s training, coaching, equipment and personal development

Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation to separately donate total of $75,000 to develop kitefoiling in Singapore

SINGAPORE, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Yeo Hiap Seng (Yeo’s) and The Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation (NTFCF) today announced a three-year partnership with Maximilian Maeder, the 15-year-old Singaporean world champion in kitefoiling, and the Singapore Sailing Federation (SSF).



World Kitefoiling Champion Maximilian Maeder posing with Yeo’s kiteboard



(L-R) Mr Samuel Koh, Yeo’s Group CEO; S Chandra Das, Special Advisor to Yeo’s; Mr Jevan Tan, Vice President of Singapore Sailing Federation EXCO; Maximilian Maeder, World Kitefoiling Champion; Mr Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth & Second Minister for Law; Mr Richard Gordon, Senior Director & Head of High Performance & Athlete Life, Singapore Sports Institute; and Mr Sitoh Yih Pin, Chairperson, Government Parliamentary Committee for Culture, Community and Youth

By partnering with Max, NTFCF and Yeo’s hope to inspire youth in Singapore and Asia to maximise their potential through hard work, goal setting and tenacity.

Separately, the NTFCF will donate $25,000 a year for three years, or $75,000 in total, to the SSF for the coaching, equipment and personal development of kitefoiling sailors in Singapore. The donation will be matched dollar for dollar by the One Team Singapore Fund, under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

The sponsorship funds will go towards Max’s expenses in his training, coaching, equipment and personal development. The agreement with Max will run from 31 March 2022 to 31 December 2024, with an option to renew for four years.

Max took up kitefoiling at the age of 10, and within five years excelled in a sport that will debut at the 2024 Summer Olympics. This month, he took gold at the Formula Kite Asia Pacific Championships, a victory that followed last year’s Formula Kite Youth (U19) World Championships, the European Championships and the World Sailing Youth (Under-19) World Championships in Oman last December.

Mr Daryl Ng, Director of the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation and Chairman of Yeo’s, said, “We are delighted to work with Max in pursuing his dream and representing Singapore at the Olympics. Max is an amazing and committed athlete, who has inspired young people and lifted the nation’s spirits with his drive, hard work and sportsmanship. By demonstrating the importance of sports as a healthy lifestyle, we can build a better and healthier community.”

Mr Samuel Koh, Group Chief Executive Officer of Yeo’s, said, “This partnership is built on shared values. Yeo’s is a 122-year-old company that has stayed resilient and thrived in the face of unpredictable winds of change.”

Mr Koh added that Max is training to compete at the 2024 Summer Olympics for Singapore. “We are committed to working with Max to make that dream come true.”

Mr Ng and Mr Koh also thanked Minister Edwin Tong and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth for their unwavering commitment to supporting sports development in Singapore and for putting together this sponsorship and donation.

Max said: “I am deeply honoured to be given this opportunity to work with Yeo’s and the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation. The partnership has provided a stable environment for me to pursue my sports to the highest level possible and I am truly grateful. My passion for the sport drives me and I hope to be able to pave the way for other aspiring sportsmen to realise their passion and their potential.”