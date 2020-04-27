Yeo’s Delivers Nutrition Drinks to Support the Singapore Community

SINGAPORE, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Yeo Hiap Seng Group of Companies (Yeo’s) is collaborating with the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation, the family foundation of the majority shareholder, to deliver 75,000 cans of H2O to the Alliance of Guest Workers’ Outreach and 120,000 cans of Yeo’s nutrition drink to migrant workers receiving treatment at hospitals in Singapore to show support and care. The first batches of nutrition drinks have been delivered to the Singapore General Hospital and Bright Vision Hospital; batches for other hospitals are coming on stream.

This is the latest effort from Yeo’s to support the Singapore community after delivering over 14,800 bottles / packets of nutrition drink to five public hospitals in February 2020.

‘We would like to extend our most sincere care and wishes to our migrant worker friends who are an integral part of our community. We stand with them in solidarity to overcome this challenge together. This is our way of blessing them and expressing our thanks,’ remarks Mr Samuel Koh, Chief Executive Officer of Yeo’s.



About Yeo Hiap Seng Limited (www.yeos.com.sg)

Yeo’s has grown from strength to strength, from its humble beginnings as a striving enterprise in pre-war Singapore, to its transformation as a food & beverage conglomerate with a global network that spans the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and Oceanic regions.

A leading name in the Asian drinks market, Yeo’s has broadened its customer reach and entrenched its industry presence through a combination of geographical expansion and product diversification. On the beverage front, Yeo’s competitive advantage lies in the Group’s ability to stay true and relevant to consumers’ changing palettes and preferences based on lifestyle and cultural differences. In the food category, Yeo’s smorgasbord of popular Asian recipes has garnered the liking of legions of consumers across multiple generations who have come to rely on the Yeo’s brand for its signature authentic flavours and mark of exceptional quality.

