Yep, Looks Like A Short Stack Reunion Tour Announcement Is Imminent

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on February 4, 2020

Bust out the guyliner and cancel your next haircut because it looks like beloved emo rockers Short Stack are about to announce a reunion tour.

ICYMI: there’ve been a bunch of clues popping up on social media that point to the band’s imminent comeback, but now we’ve been given definitive proof that, yep, all systems are Shimmy A Go Go.

After blacking out their Twitter profile and cover photo, the Myspace-era side-fringe pioneers have now posted a new live photo, alongside the date 06/02/2020 AKA THIS THURSDAY:

This post was then shared online by big dog Aussie tour promoters Frontier Touring, who’ve launched a website entitled #stackisback that features a countdown clock ticking down to 7am AEDT this Thursday, 6th February.

Fans can submit their email addresses to a mailing list via the website to ” to be the first to hear the good news as soon as it’s revealed”.

To refresh, Short Stack were active from 2005-2012, before returning in 2015 for their Homecoming tour and album, but we haven’t heard much of a peep out of them since.

“We all wanted to do different things. Andy wanted to travel. Bradie opened his own drum studio and then I sort of was doing my own thing so we just wanted to take a break,” frontman Shaun Divney previously told Junkee.

But with all the signs currently pointing to that break coming to an end in 2020, we think it’s safe to dust off the skinny jeans once again.

We’ll bring you more information as it develops!