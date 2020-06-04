“YG Entertainment confirms BLACKPINK members Rose, Lisa and Jisoo to release solo tracks”

According to YG Entertainment, Rose’s solo album has already been completed.

YG Entertainment confirmed that BLACKPINK’s Rose, Lisa and Jisoo will be releasing their solo tracks.

The management said via statement that they have been working on Rose’s first ever-solo track for over a year and that the singer will be releasing a full-length solo album.

“We ask for your understanding on taking more time than expected, since we were planning to release multiple songs in an album format, rather than releasing a digital single,” YG stated about Rose’s solo stint.

READ: K-Pop group BlackPink featured in Lady Gaga’s new album

YG added that Rose’s album has already been completed and it will be released in September after BLACKPINK’s first full-length album hits record stores.

“Furthermore, Lisa’s amazing solo single is already prepared for release and we are currently preparing for Jisoo’s solo single release as well,” YG said.

Jennie was the first BLACKPINK member to have a single of her own, which was released last November 2018 and was titled “Solo.”