YG & Nipsey Hussle’s ‘FDT’ Copped A 740% Increase In Sales After Joe Biden’s Election

YG‘s classic, anti-Donald Trump anthem ‘FDT’ has predictably seen a colossal spike in sales since Joe Biden was elected President of the United States over the weekend.

On Saturday, 7th November, Consequence Of Sound reports that the song hit the #1 spot on the US charts. On the same say, Billboard notes that the song was downloaded 3,000 times, which is a 740% increase from the following day.

The song, which also features the late Nipsey Hussle, has been steadily increasing in streams and downloads in the days preceding and following the election. In the four days from when the polls closed (3rd – 6th November), it was up 233% from the previous four day period.

Other songs also copped a rise in sales, like Miley Cyrus‘ ‘Party In The U.S.A.’, Kool & the Gang’s ‘Celebration’ and Steam’s ‘Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye’. I’m sure you can figure out why those songs in particular.

In addition, the songs that played during Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ speeches and subsequent ceremony also saw a rise, like Mary J. Blige’s ‘Work That’, Coldplay’s ‘Sky Full Of Stars’ and more.

In case you weren’t already familiar with ‘FDT’, watch the music video below.

