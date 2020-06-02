YG Shares New Protest Song ‘FTP’

Californian rapper YG has shared a new protest song ‘FTP’ (Fuck the Police) following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, and widespread protests throughout America demanding justice.

Produced by Swish & Larry Jayy, ‘FTP’ sees YG address systemic racism and the way police brutality affects Black Americans. “It’s the Ku Klux cops, they on a mission / It’s the Ku Klux cops, got hidden agendas,” raps YG on the track.

Back in 2016, the rapper released the similarly-titled ‘FDT’ (Fuck Donald Trump) with Nipsey Hussle during the election.

Earlier today, YG took to Instagram to comment on #blackouttuesday, in which people have been taking to Instagram to share a black square. The move has been criticised by some, particularly for its use of the #blacklivesmatter hashtag, which has resulted in relevant information and resources being hidden in a sea of black squares.

“Everybody that’s posting these black photos. This shit don’t mean nothing. Take yo ass outside and be seen,” said the rapper in a caption. “Use yo voice in a real way. use yo influence to get the youth to register to vote. Activate these people do something more than a donation & a IG post we been doing the same shit for years!”

‘FTP’ is currently only available on the rapper’s YouTube channel – listen below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]