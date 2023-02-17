Yibby & Chub.e Want to Create the Musical Equivalent of Soul Food

Ethiopian-born, Sydney rapper Yibby and Nigerian-Australian producer Chub.e are interested in creating a style of hip hop that expresses a depth of feeling on par with soul music. On their latest collaboration, The Chubby Tape, the duo channel boom bap influences and recall contemporary acts Joey Bada$$ and Earl Sweatshirt.

The Chubby Tape features seven songs and includes guest appearances from Josef and Hiero. Here, Yibby and Chub.e tell us about their goals for the project and their desire to create the musical equivalent of soul food.

Yibby & Chub.e: The Chubby Tape

“For us, The Chubby Tape was really just about bringing something organic and substantial,” Yibby and Chub.e said in a statement shared with Music Feeds. “The project and the way it’s come together, it was just putting the pieces together, nothing forced, nothing contrived – everything just made to be how it is and to feel right. Soul food.”

Yibby and Chub.e recorded the tape at Low Key Source Studio in Sydney’s inner west. They worked on it for two months in the first half of 2022. “When we knew we had [a tape], we just said to the team, ‘Let’s put it out there, see if people are feeling it,’” the duo said.

They weren’t looking to jump on a trend, but to find a sound that represented their shared creative goals. “We’ve really been honing our craft, and almost more importantly, setting our sights on creating something that made us feel right above all else,” they said.

Yibby and Chub.e share some broader artistic goals. “We wanted to satisfy an appetite for music that carries a bit of weight,” they said. “Music that hits you with that familiar nostalgic feeling from the jump but not in an out-of-touch, throwback way – a more refreshing up-lift to traditional recipes and through our intentionally obvious Australian lens.”

Yibby and Chub.e are conscious of how ephemeral new releases – and particularly mixtapes – can be circa 2023. But they were determined to make something that would last.

“We made something we feel is worthwhile, so we want to give it the space to breathe,” they said. “We wanted to go back to the essence of what makes hip-hop and music special; people making a record, making a moment. No hidden agendas, it’s all real people with intention, and we hope that comes across.”

Yibby & Chub.e’s The Chubby Tape is out now.

Further Reading

VOLDY on the Artists Who Influenced His New Mixtape ‘Solplay Tape, Vol. 1’

Danté Knows and Producer Tasker on How They Made ‘VICIOUS’

Jewel Owusu, Adrian Dzvuke & CHISEKO Strike Afropop Gold with ‘All On You’