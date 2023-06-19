Yili Attends the 6th Organic Asia Congress as the Only Dairy Brand Invited

KAUSWAGAN, Philippines, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On June 6 -9, the 6th Organic Asia Congress – the world’s leading organic industry summit – was convened in the Philippines. Asian dairy giant Yili was invited as the only dairy industry representative to share its organic practices. Satine, Yili’s high-end milk brand, was designated as the exclusive milk provider for the summit, bringing organic nutrition to global delegates at the event. Dr. Philip Wescombe, Head of Yili Innovation Centre Oceania, was invited to deliver a speech at the opening ceremony. He also shared Yili’s cutting-edge innovations at the parallel session themed “Innovations in Organic Agriculture”.



Satine was the exclusive milk provider for the 6th Organic Asia Congress

Hosted by IFOAM-Organics Asia, the Congress was attended by over 2,000 government and institutional representatives and organic industry experts from more than 30 countries.

Yili joined the IFOAM as the first dairy producer from China as early as in 2011. “Satine has consistently strived for excellence by launching top-tier organic products and developing the greenest industry chain. Our goal is to promote the widespread adoption of organic concepts around the world,” said Dr. Philip Wescombe.



Dr. Philip Wescombe shared Satine’s experience in organic milk production

As Yili’s flagship brand advocating organic philosophy, Satine has pioneered a fully traceable system across the whole production process, enabling the traceability of each bottle of milk with its own code. Through continuously strengthening innovation in nutrition, taste, and production techniques, Satine has obtained major organic certification from China and the EU.

Mathew John, President of IFOAM Organics Asia said: “As an organic movement, it’s not only the product, but the ecosystem around it that we need to build on and to send a message across to the customers.”

Yili is also dedicated to investing in sustainability to support the organic industry. Satine has implemented carbon reduction measures throughout its entire value chain, including production, logistics and consumption, and achieving 100% coverage of the carbon footprint of its organic products. Satine has been recognized as the “World’s No.1 Organic Milk Brand” by Euromonitor International. As of the end of 2022, Yili has delivered over 5 billion bottles of Satine organic milk to global consumers.

At the parallel session, Dr. Philip Wescombe explained Yili’s pioneering technology for targeted protection of lactoferrin at room temperature. Through leveraging this technology, Satine has created a new category of organic products, and increased the retention rate of active lactoferrin in raw milk from less than 10% to over 90%, thereby enhancing the immune-boosting benefits of milk.

“The global market for organic products is experiencing rapid growth, with the organic dairy industry playing a significant role. There is great anticipation for further innovation and breakthroughs in this field,” said Karen Mapusua, President of IFOAM Organics International.

Yili is dedicated to using technology to advance the global organic dairy industry and promote sustainable development. The company is working to establish a greener, lower-carbon supply chain and make significant contributions to organic movements in Asia and around the world.