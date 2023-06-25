Yili Joins the AFC U-17 Asian Cup to Empower Sports Development and Promote Nutritional Health

BANGKOK, June 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On June 15, the 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup kicked off at the Thammasat Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Cremo, a sub-brand under Yili Group, officially announced its partnership with the event as the ice cream supplier and expressed its ongoing commitment to supporting local youth sports, advocating for a healthy lifestyle, and promoting nutritional health.



Yili Joins the AFC U-17 Asian Cup to Promote Nutritional Health

The AFC U-17 Asian Cup will take place from June 15 to July 2 across four stadiums in and around Bangkok. Competitors include 16 teams from Thailand (the host), China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Malaysia, among other countries. As an official partner of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup, Cremo has also exclusively branded the Top Scorer award to commend young athletes with outstanding performance, inspiring more young people to engage in sports and showcase their talent.

Au, a spectator who traveled all the way from Chiang Mai to witness the opening game, said in excitement, “Having delicious ice cream while watching a football game, especially in the summer heat, is refreshing and satisfying.

As a healthy food provider, Yili has always pursued its dream of “World Integrally Sharing Health” by creating a diverse range of nutritious and healthy products that cater to market demands. It actively promotes a healthy lifestyle and safeguards the well-being of consumers through concrete actions. Guided by its brand belief that “Great Quality Comes from Passion”, Yili has forged a 19-year partnership with the Olympic Games and is a global partner for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup and 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. All these efforts represent Yili’s commitment to promoting health and sports.

As Yili expands its global presence, it will continue to perform its responsibilities as a leading enterprise wherever it goes. Yili actively engages in sports and health initiatives and integrates into local communities, to share warmth and love with more people.