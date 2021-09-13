Yip’s Chemical Announces Details of Scrip Dividend Scheme for 2021 Interim and 50th Anniversary Special Dividends, Issue Price of the Scrip Shares Set at HK$4.95 Per ShareQR-code.jpg

Yip’s Chemical Holdings Limited (“Yip’s Chemical” or the “Group”) was established in 1971 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 1991. The Group focuses on the production and sales of petrochemical products, including solvents, coatings, inks and lubricants, with its nationwide sales network covering all major provinces and cities across China. It is the largest producer of acetate solvents in the world, China’s largest manufacturer of inks and one of the top 20 ink manufacturers globally*, as well as one of the top 10 coatings manufacturers in China^. On top of products, the Group has strived to provide value-added services to consumers in recent years, such as automobile lubricant changing and maintenance as well as personal and household sanitizing.

Coating brands operated under the Group are “Bauhinia”, “Camel”, “Aquapro”, “Hang Cheung” for industrial paints and “Da Chang” for resins. The Group also owns brands including “Bauhinia Variegata” for inks, “Hercules” for automotive lubricants and “PACOIL” for industrial and specialty lubricants. The automotive maintenance brand “Damai” and sanitizing brand “EUCA” are also brands under Yip’s Chemical.

To achieve long-term sustainable development, the Group will continue to move in the direction supportive of green living, embracing development that is “environmentally friendly”, “end-user oriented” and “service oriented”.

* According to China Inks Association (中國油墨協會), Bauhinia Ink is the largest ink manufacturer in the PRC in terms of annual sales volume in 2019. It ranked 16th in the “2021 Top International Ink Companies” released by the US inks magazine Ink World in terms of sales revenue.

^ Bauhinia Paints ranked 65th in the “2021 Global Ranking of the Top Manufacturers of Paints and Coatings” released by the US coatings magazine Coatings World and is among the top 10 in the PRC in terms of sales revenue.

Learn more about Yip’s Chemical on:

Website: http://www.yipschemical.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/yipschemicalholdings/

Wechat:

#Yip’sChemical