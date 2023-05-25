Yiu Wing Entertainment Group and NextWave Yachting Group presents Hong Kong’s first Beach Carnival

HONG KONG, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Nothing screams summer more than dancing on the beach with your favorite acts performing your beloved songs, and in July 2023, Hong Kong is finally getting her first ever Beach Carnival thanks to Yiu Wing Entertainment Group. So let your hair down and experience the perfect Hong Kong summer outing!

A Hub of Talents

The Next Wave beach carnival will transform into a mecca for all things entertainment. For 2 days, with a capacity even larger than the Hong Kong Stadium holding up to 20,000+ ticketholders, this largest ever beach party both in size and number of attendees, will see non-stop musical performances by over 20+ musical acts including cantopop, rock bands, EDM and hip hop artists from Hong Kong, Taiwan and more.

Over 30+ luxury lifestyle brand collaboration ranging from art jamming to high end wine and dine will also be adding glitz and glam to the carnival; this event will surely be the talk of the town!

Exclusive Waterpark fun

The carnival will also see a specially built waterpark featuring slides and various water toys, and you can even take a kayak out and enjoy tunes spinning from the Ocean DJ Booth. For those who enjoy the finer things in life, over 40 yachts are up for exclusive rental around the bay, so you can party it up in the comforts of your yacht.

It’s time to let your hair down and get completely soaked with the awesome vibe. Stay tuned for more information and be ready to get wet with 20,000 revelers; this is one party not to be missed.

Ticket:

Early Bird Exclusive offer on sale at 2nd June, 2023 on KLook.com

The NEXTWAVE (IP)

Yiu Wing Entertainment Group

Yiu Wing Live is currently one of the largest concert organizers in Hong Kong. “Yiu Wing Entertainment” was founded in the glorious 1980s in Hong Kong by Mr. Cheung Yiu Wing, who is respected by the outside world as the “God Father of Concerts” in Hong Kong. The first investor to host a concert at the Hong Kong Coliseum in Hung Hom, and the organizer who has hosted the most concerts in Asia, it has hosted thousands of concerts and cooperated with countless singers. Mr. Cheng passed away in 2014, and his son Daniel continued the concert emperor. From 2015 onwards, in addition to concert planning, production, and hosting, Yiu Wing Live has been extended and expanded to multiple main business lines: artist management, music production, large- scale exhibition and sports production, advertising planning, etc.

Nextwave Yachting



NextWave Yachting offers exclusive and personalized yachting experiences in Hong Kong and China, with a strong commitment to promoting the boating culture and providing exceptional service. We represent world-renowned yacht brands such as Sunseeker, Sunreef, Sealine, Invictus, Capoforte, Vanquish and Fjord. We also have our own shipyard and yacht management team with over 100 skilled professionals, earning us the premier status. Our yacht charter department offers a diverse selection of over 40 yachts, ranging from cruisers to superyachts, ensuring that our clients can find the perfect vessel to suit their needs and preferences.

Media Enquiries:

Tiff Chui

marketing@yiuwing.com