yoboo: Mom and children can harvest surprises in the Chinese New Year Festival Sale

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — As the Chinese New Year approaches, yoboo is launching a series of Chinese New Year themed activities on the Malaysian e-commerce platform. From late January to Feb. 2, the benefits include Full Discount Coupons, Ultra-Low Discounts, Exquisite Gifts, and so on. With dozens of newborn care products to participate in, both babies and mothers can reap surprises in the yoboo store. The event incorporated several practical feeding knowledge points presented by yoboo as a medical feeding maternal and baby brand. Solves feeding problems for more working mothers, and strengthens the baby’s growth and development, making it easier for mothers and healthier for babies.

Creating a wonderland for customers and celebrating the festive with the world

Jin Wu, marketing director of yoboo, said, “We are pleased to launch this promotion and hope that our customers will have a more meaningful and special festival.” VOUCHER CODE can be redeemed daily for coupons at shopee during the festive promotion period from January 25 to February 2. There are even full discount offers and add-on offers. Buy yoboo anti colic breastfeeding bottles and enjoy better deals. If you spend RM150 or more in the shop, you will get 1 pack breast milk storage bag worth RM23.90.



yoboo wishes every family a happy Chinese New Year!

Tell the story of our own brand and keep the original heart with craftsmanship

yoboo’s brand positioning was unique since its inception. yoboo reconceptualizes the relationship between mother & child products and the family based on the professionalism and dedication of Japanese medicine. yoboo promotes advanced medical feeding concepts, optimises the feeding process, solves feeding problems for more working mothers, and strengthens the baby’s growth and development, making it easier for mothers and healthier for babies.

The Year of the Tiger arrives with auspiciousness and good fortune. In the fierce competition in the mother and child market, yoboo has a breakthrough performance. Infant care products launched in shopee, lazada and other multi-channel, sales increased rapidly, selected several times in the platform hotlist, good reputation list. Strongly appreciated by customers, yoboo wishes all families a happy and prosperous Chinese New Year 2022, and may the babies be more intelligent and lovely.

This article is based on the comprehensive collation of yoboo e-commerce platform activities, discount prices and product specifications, please refer to the actual activities in the store.

https://shopee.com.my/yoboo.os