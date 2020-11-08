“Yohan Agoncillo turns emotional as parents Ryan Agoncillo and Judy Ann Santos throw her a surprise birthday party”

Yohan Agoncillo just turned 16.

Yohan Agoncillo couldn’t help but shed tears after her parents surprised her with a virtual party attended by some of her closest friends.

Time indeed flies so fast as Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo’s eldest child Yohan has just turned 16.

While the ongoing pandemic has prevented Judy Ann and Ryan from throwing a party with family and friends in physical attendance, that did not stop the couple from making their daughter happy as they organized a virtual birthday party for her.

Sharing snaps from the event, Judy Ann penned a message for her “baby love” as she celebrated her sweet sixteenth.

Judy Ann wrote: “Happy sixteenth baby love … oh how I wish I could still cuddle you from the first day I fell in love with you … you have grown so fast! So fast, that I want to turn back time to the day that you were so in love with a mascot and would bring me and daddy so much joy just watching you so happy!”

Calling Yohan “one of God’s greatest blessings,” the 42-year-old Kapamilya actress-TV host assured Yohan that she will always be their baby girl.

“You will always be my first love sweetheart … you are one of God’s greatest blessings and will forever be mommy and daddy’s baby girl! We love you so much sweetie pie … I know, in my heart.. that we were meant to be… #yohan16. Thank you to everyone who made our baby girls bday extra special!”

In one of the clips shared by Judy Ann, Yohan can be heard thanking her parents, saying: “Thank you for everything. There’s more [I want to say] but my tears are showing everything already.”

Judy Ann and Ryan welcomed Yohan — their adoptive child — when the former was just 26 years old. They also have two other children, Lucho and Luna.