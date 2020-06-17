“Yohan of K-Pop group TST dies at 28”

Fans gave their condolences to the K-pop group member’s family.

The world of K-Pop is mourning right now as Kim Jung-hwan, better known as Yohan of boy group TST, has died at the age of 28, his agency, KJ Music Entertainment confirms.

According to South Korean entertainment news site Soompi, Yohan’s cause of death has not been revealed as per his family’s request.

The agency, in a statement, asked media outlets “to refrain from spreading rumors and speculation on Youha’s cause of death” as a way of respecting the late K-Pop idol’s family.

His last post on Instagram reads: “I want to travel.”

Meanwhile, his wake is being held at the Severance Hospital in Sinchon. He will be laid to rest in Yongin.

Having debuted in 2015 as part of the group NOM, Yohan eventually joined TST (Top Secret’s). This, following the disbandment of NOM a year prior.

In January of this year, TST released a single album called “Countdown.”