YOOBIC Opens Bangkok Office: Doubles Down on Asia Pacific

BANGKOK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — YOOBIC, the all-in-one frontline employee experience platform, today announced the opening of its APAC headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, to support the company’s rapid expansion in the region. Retail sales in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand are anticipated to hit $1.77 trillion by 2025 , positioning the region as the fourth-largest market globally by 2050.

Trusted by hundreds of retailers across North America and Europe to engage and empower their store employees, YOOBIC has also been adopted by renowned brands and hospitality giants in the Asia Pacific region, including Australia’s luxury department store David Jones, and Strandbag, the Australian specialty retailer of handbags, luggage and accessories with over 300 physical stores as well as the H&M’s operations in Thailand and Indonesia.

Central and Robinson Department Stores, part of Thailand’s retail conglomerate Central Group and Flash Coffee, one of Asia’s fastest-growing coffee chains with more than 250 stores across six markets, are also actively using YOOBIC to power store communications, operations, and workforce management. For staff training, Flash Coffee also leverages the YOOBIC all-in-one app to provide mobile learning on-the-go and experiential learning programs in the flow of work for store employees.

The January 2023 CBRE Asia-Pacific Retail Flash Survey report reveals that 71% of retailers plan to expand or open new stores this year. A crucial component for store network success is providing a mobile-friendly, digitally-enabled workplace experience that allows retail staff to excel and fosters employee engagement and loyalty. YOOBIC’s comprehensive frontline employee experience platform has been tried and tested in hundreds of thousands of retail stores worldwide, continuously evolving with product innovations and new technology features to successfully drive frontline employee communications, training, and operations. It stands as the proven solution for retailers seeking to nurture a strong employee community, achieve operational excellence, and enhance customer experience.

“Asia Pacific is one of the most exciting retail markets in the world, with tremendous growth opportunities ahead,” said Paul Mabire, VP Sales, APAC at YOOBIC. “By establishing an official presence in APAC, we can effectively support our existing clients from Europe and North America with their Asian operations, while deepening our relationship with local retailers in the region and enabling their store networks expansions.”

To support the company’s rapid growth in the region among the hospitality, retail and grocery sectors, YOOBIC is hiring across several customer service and sales roles in Australia and Southeast Asia. Candidates can apply here .

About YOOBIC