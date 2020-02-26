Yorke Announces 2020 East Coast Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 26, 2020
Alt-pop young gun Yorke has made a triple whammy of an announcement today, with a new video, a new EP and a new tour all being revealed.
The single, titled ‘Treading Water’, is taken from Yorke’s upcoming EP, Liberosis, and she’ll be taking the record on a three-date east coast tour later this year.
Yorke has also released a video for the song, directed by Imogen Grist – who has worked with The Kite String Tangle and Jack River.
“We really wanted to create something abstract and emotive,” Yorke said in a press statement.
“With the help of Imogen and her amazing team, we set out to interpret the transition from internal struggle to strength and empowerment as per the songs message. I think it sums it up perfectly.”
Liberosis EP is out Friday, 27th March. Watch the video for ‘Treading Water’, and find all tour info, below.
[embedded content]
Yorke 2020 East Coast Tour
Tickets on sale now
Thursday, 14th May
Grace Darling, Melbourne
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 15th May
Waywards, Sydney
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 16th May
Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane
Tickets: Official Website