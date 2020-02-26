Yorke Announces 2020 East Coast Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 26, 2020

Alt-pop young gun Yorke has made a triple whammy of an announcement today, with a new video, a new EP and a new tour all being revealed.

The single, titled ‘Treading Water’, is taken from Yorke’s upcoming EP, Liberosis, and she’ll be taking the record on a three-date east coast tour later this year.

Yorke has also released a video for the song, directed by Imogen Grist – who has worked with The Kite String Tangle and Jack River.

“We really wanted to create something abstract and emotive,” Yorke said in a press statement.

“With the help of Imogen and her amazing team, we set out to interpret the transition from internal struggle to strength and empowerment as per the songs message. I think it sums it up perfectly.”

Liberosis EP is out Friday, 27th March. Watch the video for ‘Treading Water’, and find all tour info, below.

[embedded content]

Yorke 2020 East Coast Tour

Tickets on sale now

Thursday, 14th May

Grace Darling, Melbourne

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 15th May

Waywards, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 16th May

Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane

Tickets: Official Website