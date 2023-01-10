YOSISTAMP Family Turns Out at T Town x YOSISTAMP Fun Fest

5m Inflated Daruma Rabbit & Rabbit Shrine Land in Tin Shui Wai

Spring Festival is amped up with memorable photo ops, including with Japan’s hit characters from the YOSISTAMP family and with a 5-metre-tall giant inflated rabbit dressed as a Daruma doll

HONG KONG, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Celebrate the Chinese New Year (CNY) the Japanese way as trending YOSISTAMP characters from Japan storm into Tin Shui Wai! From 7 January to 15 February, Link’s T Town will be transformed into a YOSISTAMP Shrine for the T Town x YOSISTAMP Fun Fest, where you can pose for selfies with the cute characters at various Insta-worthy scenes awash with festive vibes from Japan. During the campaign period, well-wishing shoppers can donate used red packets for recycling at the mall’s on-site saisen box. Festive shoppers can also stock up on New Year goodies at the CNY Flower Market, and take home a YOSISTAMP Bento Box Set upon spending a designated amount at the mall.



Celebrate the Chinese New Year the Japanese way as you revel at the torii, sandō, chōzuya and haiden in a Japanese shrine reimagined for T Town with trending YOSISTAMP characters from Japan.

4 Viral Scenes @ ‘YOSISTAMP Shrine’ for Good Luck Ahead

Born out of the aspiration of YOSISTAMP, a Japanese illustrator, to create a sticker series ‘100% fit for all occasions’, the playful characters of the YOSISTAMP family are celebrating New Year in festive looks at the ‘YOSISTAMP Shrine’ in T Town. Get on a lucky journey with them at the ‘Lucky Torii’ rising above the entrance to T Town South, where the adorable Rabbit 100%, in the look of a luck-boosting Daruma doll, will grant you New Year wishes with the auspicious Kadomatsu (gate pine) and the traditional New Year omamori (amulet) from Japan. He will then join other characters at the Sandō (worshipper’s path) to lead you to the Rabbit Chōzuya to wash your hands before entering the 100% Haiden (prayer hall) of the shrine to receive blessings from the YOSISTAMP family dressed as maneki neko (Lucky Cat)!

5m-tall Inflated Rabbit 100% & Eco-friendly Lai See Recycling Prayer Box

From 30 January on, shoppers can help protect the environment by placing their used red packets in the dedicated saisen box in the Main Prayer Hall at the mall. T Town has also collaborated with green groups to offer reusable red packets to shoppers to use during CNY, for a greener future.

Don’t miss out on two other photo ops in the mall – the ‘100% Friend Circle’ en route on 1/F atrium featuring YOSISTAMP family members spreading blessings among well-wishing families, friends and couples, and the other on the rooftop, where a 5-metre-tall giant inflated rabbit dressed as a Daruma doll offers a stunning selfie backdrop.

CNY Flower Market and YOSISTAMP Goodies Pop-up Redemption

To turn up the volume on the joyful celebration, a CNY Flower Market will be set up at T Town to spoil shoppers with festive bites, flowers, fine tea leaves and many other wonderful gifting ideas, including modern delights such as lava egg custard rice pudding, rice pudding with Japanese ginger and brown sugar, as well as the classic rice pudding and rice pudding with coconut milk and coconut flower sugar by vendor from Cheung Chau. Don’t forget to spruce up your home with festive flowers from local farmers, including orchids and other specialty species.

Delightful surprises continue with the redemption of a ‘YOSISTAMP Bento Box Set’, exclusive to Link members with designated spending from 7 January on. The set includes a reusable bento bag, meal box and cutlery. Meanwhile, selected residents with an event invitation letter and designated spending can redeem a ‘YOSISTAMP Diatomaceous Earth Mat’ (available while stock lasts) upon registering as a new LINK member starting 13 January.

