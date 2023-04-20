Yothu Yindi and Oneohtrix Point Never Lead Illuminate Adelaide 2023 Lineup

Illuminate Adelaide organisers have revealed the first artists for the festival’s 2023 edition. The legendary Yothu Yindi and American electronic producer Oneohtrix Point Never lead the lineup for this year’s festival, which runs from Wednesday, 28th June to Sunday, 30th July.

Youth Yindi will perform a one-off show at Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall on Friday, 7th July. OPN will perform at the same venue on Sunday, 16th July, with support from local producer Corin. Other international highlights include Tourist, bbymutha, DJ and producer Kode9 and ambient electronic artist Huerco S.

Yothu Yindi – ‘Tribal Voice’

[embedded content]

Homegrown acts set to perform as part of Illuminate Adelaide’s 2023 program include DJ Plead, Female Wizard and C.FRIM as part of the late-night Unsound Club at The Lab. Instrumental doom metal duo Divide and Dissolve and Murrawarri and Ngemba rapper DOBBY are among the other acts on the Illuminate bill.

“The spectrum of music in this year’s Illuminate Adelaide program is simply incredible,” said Illuminate Adelaide co-founders and creative directors Rachael Azzopardi and Lee Cumberlidge in a statement.

“With spiritually charged performances from iconic artists like Yothu Yindi to ethereal evenings surrendering to the pure joy of discovery at events like KLASSIK underground and Unsound Adelaide. As a creative collective, it will make people feel, question, and most of all – move.”

Head to Illuminate Adelaide’s website here for more information on the artists announced so far. The full program will be announced in June.

