“‘You are not seeing the bigger picture’: Nadine Lustre slams Jobert Sucaldito for speaking out vs ABS-CBN”

Nadine Lustre on Wednesday slammed as “messed up” the remarks of showbiz columnist and radio host Jobert against her home network ABS-CBN during the congressional hearing on the media giant’s application for a new broadcast franchise on Monday.

Nadine Lustre on Wednesday slammed as “messed up” the remarks of showbiz columnist and radio host Jobert Sucaldito against her home network ABS-CBN during the congressional hearing on the media giant’s application for a new broadcast franchise on Monday.

“You’re not seeing the bigger picture, Mr. Sucaldito. It’s messed up how you are completely unashamed of what u said. It’s never okay to push someone to commit suicide,” wrote the actress in an Instagram Story post.

“I can’t believe you’re using this issue to fight our home network whose only objective is to protect us. Kahit pagbali baliktarin mo, mali yung sinabi mo. Inalis ka sa trabaho dahil MALI YUNG SINABI MO and how th is this even on congress?! Someone enlighten me. PLS,” she added.

During the hearing, Jobert spoke before the Congress to question ABS-CBN over his allegedly illegal dismissal following his suicide-related remark against Nadine on his radio program “Showbuzz” back in January, as he criticized her for her statement denying entertainment columnist Ricky Lo’s report that she had broken up with her long-time boyfriend and on-screen partner James Reid.

“Napaka-harsh ng inyong desisyon. Napaka-cruel ninyo…. Kapamilya tayo, pero you are so heartless,” Jobert, who was suspended from radio station DZMM after the controversy, said during the hearing, as quoted by news site Rappler.

“I may not go back to you anymore but I will fight for this also kasi ‘di biro na I worked for you for more than 17 years tapos gaganunin nyo na lang ako nang isang iglap?” he continued.

“I am for the no to shutdown, but yung mga tao sana sa loob who really throw their weights around, I hope you also learn your lesson.”

In her post on Wednesday, Nadine added: “Ikaw na nga ‘yung sinabihan na tumalon tapos parang kasalan mo pa?? Im sick and tired of these boomers treating mental issues like it’s a mf joke.

“Ayoko na. Di ko na kaya mga ganap mamsh!”

It can be recalled that back in March, Jobert filed before the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) an illegal dismissal complaint against DZMM, where he alleged that station manager Marah Capuya presented him a letter on January 10 saying that he would be indefinitely suspended without pay over supposed violations. He said that he was asked to sign the letter, but he refused.

In a statement, DZMM said that Jobert’s contract as an anchor for “Showbuzz” was suspended “as is standard procedure” while he was under investigation.

“It is not true that he was illegally dismissed from his post. He was also given due process and was able to explain his side on the matter,” it said.

“This is not the first time that Mr. Sucaldito has been investigated for violations of the network’s standards and ethics manual, the KBP Broadcast Code, and provisions of his contract,” it added.

The radio station also assured that Jobert’s case was being handled “with fairness and integrity.”

“Nevertheless, the network assures the public that his case is being handled with fairness and integrity and in adherence to the law,” it said.