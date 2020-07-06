“‘You bring me so much joy’: Kiana Valenciano finally introduces boyfriend”

Over a year after she started dating again following her high-profile split with Sam Concepcion, singer Kiana Valenciano has finally introduced her new boyfriend.

Over the weekend, the “Does She Know” hitmaker posted on Instagram a photo with her beau, a certain “Sandro”, to greet him a happy birthday.

“You bring me so much joy. Happy birthday!” she wrote in the caption, before tagging Sandro.

In the comments, Kiana’s mom, talent manager Angeli Valenciano, also shared her birthday message for Sandro.

“Happy birthday Sandro. We love you and thank you for loving Kiana so much! Your kindness, thoughtfulness, and authenticity blow us away!” she wrote.

To which, Kiana’s boyfriend replied, “Thank you so much! Love you.”

Rumors about Kiana being romantically involved again first circulated online after she posted a blurry photo of herself with a man in May last year.

A quick scroll on her Instagram page shows that Kiana also greeted Sandro on his birthday last year by sharing a silhouette photo of themselves together at the beach.

Kiana was previously in a relationship with Sam, whom she started dating in 2015. The actor confirmed in September 2018 that they had parted ways.

Following their breakup, Kiana, the daughter of music icon Gary Valenciano, said that she learned how to love and respect herself more.

“I think you have to love yourself talaga before you can fully love someone. And you need to respect your worth as well,” she said as she opened up about their split on morning talk show Magandang Buhay in 2018.

“Sometimes, you can love someone but you can’t be with them, and that’s just how things are, that’s okay. And it’s okay not to be okay,” she added.