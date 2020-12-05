“‘You bring so much color to my life’: Khalil Ramos shares birthday message for Gabbi Garcia”

Khalil Ramos has a sweet birthday message for girlfriend Gabbi Garcia.

Actor Khalil Ramos shared his birthday message for his girlfriend, Gabbi Garcia, who turned 22 last Wednesday, December 2.

On Instagram, Khalil posted photos of Gabbi as he greeted the actress on her special day.

“My love, I know that this year’s celebration was quite different. Seeing you smile today was the perfect way to start the last month of this crazy, crazy year,” he said.

He then expressed his love for his girlfriend.

“You bring so much color to my life @gabbi. Thank you for being you, my love,” he wrote.

“Happy Birthday!!!!!” he added.

Obviously touched by his greeting, Gabbi wrote in the comment section of his post: “I love you, my love.”

Meanwhile, on her Instagram page, Gabbi shared photos of her birthday celebration at home, which was attended by her close friends, family, and Khalil.

In the caption, she thanked all those who remembered to greet her on her birthday.

“22. The other day, I celebrated my birthday with my close friends and family. To my family and friends, thank you for the love!! I appreciate each and every one of you. I love you all!” she said.

“To everyone who sent their love, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she added.

Gabbi and Khalil have been dating for three years.

They celebrated their third anniversary together last February.