You Can Book An Airbnb Experience Where Alice Cooper Reads You Spooky Stories

Happy Halloween because Alice Cooper is partnering with Airbnb to read fans spooky stories over Zoom. It’s called ‘Spooky Story Time with Alice Cooper’ and it’s kicking off Wednesday 22nd October at 9am AEST.

Announcing the event via Twitter, Alice Cooper said, “I’ve partnered w/ [Airbnb] to take my penchant for terror to the scariest place I know – the internet. Join me for a kid-friendly spooky story hour.”

I’ve partnered w/ @Airbnb to take my penchant for terror to the scariest place I know – the internet. Join me for a kid-friendly spooky story hour Oct 21 at 4p PT. 100% of proceeds will go to @NorthStarReach. Booking opens Wed. Oct 14 at 9 a.m. PT: https://t.co/DYY20gpKnO pic.twitter.com/KkTzEMvMOP — Alice Cooper (@alicecooper) October 8, 2020

“Love a good scare? Me too,” says Alice Cooper.

“Join me for a spooky story session to celebrate the season. We’ll read about spiders and spirits, goblins and ghosts and monsters and mutants – all of my favorite things, really. And we’ll do it in full costume.”

“It’ll be a scary good time,” he said.

He’s also said that all proceeds from the event will go to North Star Reach, a children’s charity.

To have Cooper read you the spooky stories, you’ll need to buy a ticket from Airbnb. They’re going at $143 a pop.

You can find tickets here, which go on sale next Wednesday, 14th October.

Alice Cooper was last in Australia for his Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back Aussie tour.

