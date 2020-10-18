You Can Catch Live Sets From #SOSFest Feat. Phoebe Bridgers, Major Lazer, Foo Fighters, Rise Against & More

2020 and the coronavirus pandemic have brought live music to a halt. It’s been a rough year for artists, crew, and venues everywhere, so #SOSFest in the US have brought us a little slice of the good stuff.

#SOSFest — Save Our Stages Festival in full, saw The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) partner with Youtube for a special three-day virtual music festival.

Artists livestreamed special performances from empty venues like LA’s Troubadour, Chicago’s Metro, and Portland’s Crystal Ballroom.

#SOSFest featured performances from some huge artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Foo Fighters, Major Lazer, Rise Against, Portugal. The Man, FINNEAS, Dillon Francis, and loads more.

Bridgers delivered a super special set live from the Troubadour in LA. She brought up friend, Charlie Hickey to perform with her, introducing the artist she says, “I met Charlie because he covered one of my songs on Youtube.”

Miley Cyrus’ set, live from Whiskey A Go Go in LA opened with her stellar cover of The Cure’s ‘Boys Don’t Cry’. While Major Lazer gave the most hectic rave of a live show from Gramps in Miami.

You can catch a few of the sets below and find all of the performances from #SOSFest via artists’ individual Youtube channels. Find all the artists performing at the event here.

Phoebe Bridgers

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Foo Fighters

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Miley Cyrus

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Major Lazer

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

FINNEAS

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Major Lazer

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]