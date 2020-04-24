You Can Join A Virtual Oasis-Only House Party This Weekend

NewsWritten by Laura English on April 24, 2020

If you’ve ever wanted to attend a house party that plays nothing but Oasis for 90 minutes straight we have some really good news for you. The organisers of the world first Oasis-only club night are throwing a virtual house party this weekend.

It all started when Hannah Summers and Jon Beck, the house party organisers debuted an Oasis night in London. Now, due to coronavirus, they’re taking the party online.

Sharing the news on Instagram the pair said, “After the absolute INSANITY that was the first ever Mad Fer It House Party at the start of this month and with the hangover just about cleared, we’ve decided it’s time to bring you another Oasis ONLY House Party this Friday at 8pm (UK time).”

“We had almost 6,000 Mad Fer It Oasis fans on the last broadcast and we wanna try and break the 10,000 barrier this time around so click “Going” on the event page and like, comment and share with all your Oasis-loving mates.”

The Oasis house party will kick off at 7:55pm UK time here. That’s 4:55am tomorrow.

Chatting to NME, organiser Jon Beck said, “You’ll go to an indie night and hear an Oasis song or two, but it’s always going to be the same songs. ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’, ‘Rock n Roll Star’ and maybe even ‘Supersonic’.”

“But they’ve got such a huge catalogue and there’s so many songs that people want to hear – so it’s an exciting opportunity to play those tracks you don’t hear so much,” he continued.

“Stuff like Acquiesce and Rocking Chair, you’ll never hear them in clubs but they’re big club tracks! Definitely Digsy’s Dinner!”

Anyway, here’s ‘Wonderwall’.