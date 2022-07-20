You Can Now Play As Machine Gun Kelly In ‘WWE 2K22’

American musician Machine Gun Kelly has expanded his repertoire by appearing as a playable character in the game WWE 2K22. The musician is included in the latest round of downloadable content released for the critically-acclaimed wrestling game.

Kelly isn’t the only famous name to make an appearance in the updated WWE 2K22 – the latest round of downloadable content also includes divisive YouTuber Logan Paul and WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam.

Machine Gun Kelly has joined WWE 2K22 as a playable character

[embedded content]

WWE 2K22 is the video game debut for Machine Gun Kelly, but the musician has a history with professional wrestling. In 2012, his song ‘Invincible’ became the official song for WrestleMania XXVIII, while he also made three separate appearances in WWE Raw in 2012, 2015, and 2017.

Earlier this year, Kelly was also named the Executive Soundtrack Producer for WWE 2K22, leading him to select tracks by Bring Me The Horizon, Wu-Tang Clan, Royal Blood, and Turnstile for the soundtrack.

Kelly released his sixth studio album, Mainstream Sellout, in early 2022. It’s his second collaborative effort with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Despite mixed critical reviews, the album topped charts globally, including in Australia where the musician scored his first ARIA number one.

Further Reading

Pop-Punk Nostalgia Reigns Supreme On Avril Lavigne’s New Album, ‘Love Sux’

Trivium’s Matt Heafy Renames Machine Gun Kelly “Squirt Gun Smelly”

Travis Barker Shares Statement After ‘Life-Threatening’ Hospitalisation