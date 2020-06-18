You can now win a Zoom date with Keanu Reeves for charity

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Actor and actual angel on this planet, Keanu Reeves, is auctioning off the chance for a Zoom date with him, with proceeds going straight to a children’s cancer charity.

Camp Rainbow Gold is hosting an auction to raise money as part of their ‘Shine For Camp’ campaign and, indeed, one of the prizes up for grabs is a 15-minute Zoom session with Keanu himself.

“Bill & Ted. Speed. The Matrix. John Wick. You know him. You love him,” the website describes the prize.

“This is truly priceless and now you have the chance to Zoom with him from home! Get your questions ready and spend 15-minutes with actor, director, producer and musician, Keanu Reeves.”

They may argue that the opportunity is priceless, but bids are already through the roof. At the time of writing on Thursday, 18th June, the highest bid is $18,500 USD.

This auction closes on Monday, with the Zoom date set to happen on the week starting Monday, 6th July. As far as we can tell, there is nothing stopping Australian residents from bidding, so if you’re keen you can check out all important info here.