You Don’t Have to Be a Fan of Cats to Appreciate Jennifer Hudson’s Spine-Tingling Performance
The first few looks at the Cats movie adaptation have fans divided, but one thing we can all agree on is that Links”>Jennifer Hudson is the perfect Grizabella. In the film, her character sings the musical’s most famous number, “Memory,” and boy does she nail those high notes. During The Voice finale, the talented singer made spines tingle as she performed the song for the first time on TV in front of a fake moon and London backdrop reminiscent of the film’s setting.
While I’m still unsure of what to expect from the live adaptation — seriously, why do the cats have tails and feet? — I have a strong feeling Hudson’s big number will leave me in a puddle of tears. Whether you love or hate Cats, you’ll definitely want to put your paws up for this performance.