“‘You don’t need a perfect guy’: Ellen Adarna reveals her ideal husband”

Ellen Adarna responded to an array of questions on love and relationship in her latest Q and A session on social media.

Ellen Adarna had a Q and A session with her followers on Instagram on Friday, May 1. The actress responded to an array of questions on love and relationships.

One netizen asked Ellen about her ideal husband.

The sexy actress shared, “I think you don’t need a perfect guy. You just need to find someone who you are compatible with.”

She was also asked to choose if she’s more into attitude or physical appearance. Ellen replied, “Both kay kapoy na mag-settle day kung alanganin (Both kasi nakakapagod na mag-settle inday kung alanganin.)”

Ellen was also asked if she gives more importance to common values or common interests when choosing a partner.

She responded, “Values jud day. If there is anything na akong nakat-unan, non-negotiable jud na ang values, ang roots. It’s very important na pareha mo. (Values talaga inday. If there is anything na natutunan ko, non-negotiable talaga ‘yung values, ang roots. It’s very important na parehas kayo,” she said.

Ellen also shared on how she managed to be a strong and independent woman despite the heartbreaks.

She said, “Heartbreaks are just temporary. If you work hard to be a strong and independent woman, it can’t be forever.”

Recently, Ellen confirmed that she is currently in a long-distance relationship with a foreigner.

READ: Ellen Adarna admits to being in a relationship again: ‘My life has been so peaceful’

“Yes I am dating someone right now. He’s from Spain. Afam (laughs). It’s a long-distance relationship. It actually works well for me because I have to spend time with my son. It works well for me. I’m not hassled at all,” she said in an interview with Mo Twister.