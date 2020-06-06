“‘You have failed us’: Ben&Ben’s Paolo Guico tells Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to resign”

Paolo Guico took to Twitter to air his sentiments regarding Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

“Duque, please resign.”

This was the statement of Ben&Ben’s Paolo Guico as he urged Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Francisco Duque III to step down from his position.

In his tweet, Guico said, “Wag mong isisi ang iyong kapalpakan sa mga taong nagbubuwis-buhay para sa bayan. The country badly needs strong leadership in the DOH. After countless chances we’ve given you, it’s crystal clear with the numbers and facts: you have failed us. Please resign.”

He added, “Di rin pwedeng sabihing di binigyan ng respeto ang liderato mo. binigyan ka ng lahat ng respeto dahil pinagkatiwalaan ka eh. Sa pag-lead ng DOH sa gitna ng COVID-19 crisis. Pero binigo mo yun. Numbers don’t lie. Ngayon kami naman ang bigyan mo ng respeto. Respectfully resign, sir.”

The Ben&Ben member aired his sentiments on Twitter after Sec. Duque blamed his subordinates over the delayed benefits of the healthcare workers during a meeting with President Rodrigue Duterte, which aired on Friday, June 5.

After the said meeting was aired, cabinet member then released a statement on his Twitter account saying that he is taking responsibility for the said delay of the release of the financial aid.

“While I expressed disappointment towards some members of my team, I acknowledge that this is still my responsibility as SOH. I will make sure that we comply with the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act, with proper documentation and identification of HCWs,” Sec. Duque said on Twitter.