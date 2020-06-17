“‘You loved me without expecting anything in return’: Sharon Cuneta mourns death of late aunt Paz”

Sharon Cuneta remembered her late aunt Paz.

Megastar Sharon Cuneta penned a lengthy message on Instagram as she remembered her late aunt Paz who passed away in her sleep in Los Angeles, California.

Cuneta first recounted her fondest memories with her late aunt who took care of her and her older brother Chet. Admitting that her late aunt was both “mataray” and “malambing,” she said she feels happy because she was treated as if she was the latter’s own daughter.

Expressing her gratitude for everything her aunt has done to her throughout the years, she wrote: “Thank you for always making sure I was okay, that my children were okay. Thank you for loving us the way only a truly loving Mommy could. Visiting L.A. now will never be the same. How can we continue having fun on our dates to Gyu-Kaku or The Cheesecake Factory without you? Who do I make sumbong to now and get the same reaction from like I used to get from you?”

The 54-year-old actress also thanked her late aunt for giving her what she described as the “very best & happiest days of my childhood.”

“Thank you for taking such good care of me when I was little. My days in your home in Nichols will always be some of the VERY BEST & HAPPIEST days of my childhood. Thank you for raising Kuya, Ate, & Jeff very well. They remain so devoted to you and it will take a very long time before they – and we – get used to not having you around. Watch over us, Tita ko,” she stated.

Sharing how much she’s going to miss her, she added: “I will miss you so much, my Tita Paz. You loved me without expecting anything in return. I love you very, very much, and forever will. (Kakie, Yellie, and Gugie are sad too…especially Kakie cos she’s older…).”

Paz is one of the eight siblings of the late mom of Sharon Cuneta, Elaine Gamboa Cuneta.