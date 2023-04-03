You Me at Six Announce 2023 Australian Tour

UK pop-rock outfit You Me at Six have announced an Australian tour for this July in support of latest album Truth Decay. The band’s first headline tour of the country in over half a decade will see them joined on the road by Los Angeles pop-punk trio Set It Off.

The tour will kick off Sunday, 9th July at Perth’s Magnet House, before shows in Adelaide, Brisbane and Sydney. The run will wrap up Sunday, 16th July at Melbourne’s Forum Theatre. See dates and venues below. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, 11th April at 10am local time, with an early bird pre-sale starting this Thursday (6th April) from 10am local time. Sign up for that here.

You Me at Six – ‘Mixed Emotions (I Didn’t Know How to Tell You What I Was Going Through)’

[embedded content]

“Really looking forward to coming back down under. Australia has always been our favourite place to tour and our fans are special there,” frontman Josh Franceschi said in a statement when announcing the shows.”Nothing like an Aussie crowd. Truth Decay is coming!”

Truth Decay, You Me at Six’s eighth studio album, arrived in February of this year. It was previewed with a string of singles, including ‘No Future? Yeah Right’ with Enter Shikari‘s Rou Reynolds and ‘God Bless the 90s Kids’.

You Me at Six’s last headline Australian tour was in 2017, in support of that year’s Night People. They returned in 2019, supporting fellow Brits Bring Me the Horizon on the band’s arena tour. Set It Off, meanwhile, last toured Australia in 2020, supporting Japanese rockers One OK Rock.

You Me at Six 2023 Australian Tour

Sunday, 9th July – Magnet House, Perth

Tuesday, 11th July – The Gov, Adelaide

Thursday, 13th July – The Tivoli, Brisbane

Friday, 14th July – Roundhouse, Sydney

Sunday, 16th July – Forum Theatre, Melbourne

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, 11th April

Further Reading

Josh Franceschi on ‘Truth Decay’: “This Album is a Homecoming For You Me At Six”

Yours Truly Share ‘Hallucinate’ feat. Josh From You Me At Six & Announce New EP

Watch Oli Sykes Join You Me At Six To Perform ‘Bite My Tongue’ In Brisbane