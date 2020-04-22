“‘You will always be my eternal’: Ogie Alcasid shares sweet birthday message for Regine Alcasid”

Ogie Alcasid has a sweet birthday message for his wife, Regine Velasquez.

On Instagram, the singer-songwriter reiterated his love for the Asia’s Songbird as he wished her a happy birthday.

Regine turned 50 Wednesday, April 22.

Sharing a photo of his wife, Ogie wrote: “My Beloved who is most beautiful even at her simplest. It is your special day today and I wish you all the joy, peace, and love that the entire universe can offer. Go and keep shining for Jesus, baba.

“You and will always be my eternal and I love you with all my heart. Happiest birthday and may God bless you and keep you, the Lord make His face shine upon you and be gracious to you. The Lord life His countenance upon you and give you peace.”

Other celebrities who sent their birthday wishes for Regine were Judy Ann Santos, Vhong Navarro, Angeline Quinto, and Christian Bautista.

Ogie and Regine have been married for nine years. They have one son together, eight-year-old Nate.