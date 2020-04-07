You’ll Be Able To Watch Parkway Drive’s ‘Viva The Underdogs’ Documentary From Home This Month

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 8, 2020

Did you sleep in and miss Parkway Drive streaming their new documentary film Viva the Underdogs over the weekend? Well, we have some good news. The band have announced the film will be available to rent or buy digitally from Friday, 24th April through Amazon, iTunes, Google and Vimeo.

Offering a decade’s worth of behind the scenes personal videos and footage of their live shows and festival appearances, the film candidly follows the Byron Bay metalcore outfit’s 15-year journey to become one of our most successful heavy music exports. It also includes most of the band’s wild, pyrotechnic-packed headlining set at German metal festival Wacken Open Air last year.

Viva the Underdogs initially had a very limited cinema release in January, which coincided with the release of a live soundtrack album with the same name.

“For us, it was a chance to really use our platform and flex our muscle to get the message out about the power that this music has and reach as far as we possibly can,” said the band’s Winston McCall in our interview back in December.

Late last year, Parkway Drive announced a massive Australian headline arena tour for June of this year, which still appears to be going ahead at time of writing – we’ll let you know if that changes.

Watch the trailer for Viva the Underdogs below.