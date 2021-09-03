Young Filipino singer Peter Rosalita out of ‘AGT,’ but still wins judges over

YOUNG Filipino singer Peter Rosalita’s journey on “America’s Got Talent”ended after the semi-final round.

The 10-year-old singer’s last performance was a cover of Mariah Carey’s “Without You.” Rosalita missed the intro of the song, then politely asked the band to start over and informed the audience that he will do it again.

Following this, host Terry Crews said that his epic song proved that he “recovered like a champion.”

Despite what happened, Rosalita still won the judges over.

Heidi Klum gave Rosalita a standing ovation for his voice, then commended his professionalism at a young age.

Sofia Vergara added, “What happened at the beginning was amazing. It showed me the command you have on the stage. You didn’t miss a beat; you knew what you needed to do and here you are. The song was spectacular.”

Simon Cowell was equally impressed. The strict judge shared that Rosalita’s rendition of “Without You” made him emotional.



“I absolutely loved that performance. The fact that you knew that you missed the intro, you took control on a live show. Good for you, and then you delivered that amazing vocal. I really like you Peter and I think America’s gonna love you, and I think they’re gonna love that performance.”

Finally, Howie Mandel said that the performance was the best way to start the semi-finals. “When you watch a true professional in any game, it’s how they deal with adversity [that stands out]. And the adversity of how this began – and that wasn’t even your fault – the crowd was screaming, you started again, and you did better than somebody 10 times your age.”

Unfortunately, Rosalita was not able to make it to the final round. On his Twitter account, the singer had nothing but gratitude for being part of “AGT.”

“What journey it has been! It’s truly an honor to be part of @AGT Season 16. I would like to thank the judges @SimonCowell, @SofiaVergara, @heidiklum, @howiemandel, and @terrycrews for the good words I have received from all of you.

“To the #AGT production team and staff who helped and assisted me in this competition; to my family and friends who are always there to support in reaching my dreams; lastly, to all my fans and supporters all over the world. You guys are amazing and hopefully I will meet you someday!

“Thank you, Shukran, Maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat (Thank you to everyone)! I love you all!” Rosalita wrote.

Throughout the competition, Rosalita was called a standout. He got a standing ovation and four yes-es from the judges during his audition.

Rosalita was born and raised in Abu Dhabi but is a proud Filipino. His rendition of Celine Dion’s “All by Myself,” during the audition received praise from Dion, who retweeted Rosalita’s audition video and added “Bravo!” with clapping emojis.