Young Henrys and Dune Rats Are Rebooting Dunies Lager

Dune Rats will release their fourth album, Real Rare Whale, on Friday, 29th July. To celebrate, they’ve reconnected with their old pals at Young Henrys for the re-launch of Dunies Lager. The beer first appeared back in 2017.

Dunies Lager is available now from the Young Henrys website. It’ll also be in stock at each date on Dune Rats’ upcoming album launch tour. Young Henrys are giving away a bunch of double passes to the upcoming shows. Enter here.

Dunies Lager contains a combination of mosaic, citra, el dorado and azacca hops. This, according to a press release, gives it a “rich flavour” while still being “mellow enough for some easy going, no-frills drinking.” Cans and cases of Dunies Lager feature artwork from Dune Rats’ long-time collaborator, artist Lee McConnell.

“We can’t believe Australia’s coldest beer is getting another run,” the band said in a statement. “Dunies in a can tastes like music to your stomach. We hope you get as much into ya while stocks last.”

Dune Rats’ upcoming fourth album follows 2020’s ARIA number one, Hurry Up and Wait. The Brisbane trio’s first album, Dune Rats, came out in 2014. They followed up with the chart-topping The Kids Will Know It’s Bullshit, in 2017. The latter was produced by Zac Carper of the Los Angeles band FIDLAR.

Real Rare Whale will feature the singles ‘UP’, ‘What a Memorable Night’ and ‘Melted Into Two’. Scott Horscroft (Empire of the Sun, Middle Kids) produced the album, while DZ Deathrays’ Shane Parsons co-wrote ‘Melted Into Two’.

The trio of Danny Beus, Michael Bylund-Cloonan and Brett Jansch are launching the record with a series of album release parties around the country. The run of customised shows kicks off at The Industrique in Melbourne on Friday, 29th July. More info here.

