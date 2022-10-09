Young Henrys Are Throwing A 3-Day Skate And Mini-Music Festival In November

Young Henrys are bringing the action to Manly’s Hotel Steyne in November with the announcement of their Rip In Weekender. Taking place from Friday, 11th November until Sunday, 13th November, the three-day event will be a celebration of skate, surf, and sound.

Described as an “all hell breaks loose” party, the event will feature DJ sets from a number of acclaimed Aussie artists, including DMA’S, SCABZ, Pacific Avenue, Ruby Fields, Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers, The Regime, and Crocodylus.

DMA’S – ‘I Don’t Need To Hide’

Elsewhere, Volcom Stone will provide a half-pipe for aspiring and veteran skaters, with Australian Skater of the Year and hometown hero Rob Pace set to showcase his skills.

Away from the skate park, attendees will also have the chance to mark the occasion with pop-up tattoo parlours from Thanks Tattoos and Manly natives Whistler Street Tattoo. Meanwhile, surfers are catered for thanks to a film premiere from Noa Deane, and a live podcast stream from Ain’t That Swell.

Entry to the event is free, though RSVP is essential. Full details for Young Henrys’ Rip In Weekender are available below.

Young Henrys – Rip In Weekender

DJ sets from…

Friday, 11th November

DMA’S

Crocodylus

SCABZ

Saturday, 12th November

Ruby Fields

Pacific Avenue

Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers

The Regime

Plus

Thanks Tattoos and Whistler Street Pop-Up Parlour

Ain’t That Swell Podcast Live Stream

Noa Deane Film Premiere

Dates & Venue

Friday, 11th November – Sunday, 13th November – Hotel Steyne, Manly, NSW

Entry is free, though RSVP is essential.

