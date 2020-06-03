Young Henrys Is Teaming Up With Inertia To Sling You Some Beers With Your Vinyl

The brewery behind some of your favourite frothies, Young Henrys, has announced that they’re teaming up with Inertia Record Club to offer vinyl lovers and beer drinkers a deal to help you get through the next however many months we’ll be without live music.

For those looking to snag a deal, you can grab a vinyl from a slew of acts on Inertia Records as well as a case of Young Henrys for just $85.

Some of the vinyls that are available to purchase include The Delta Riggs’ Modern Pressure, Hazel English’s Wake Up!, Alex Cameron’s Miami Memory and Body Type’s EP1 & EP2.

This combo deal is only available for a limited time, so best get in quickly to help out some Aussie musicians who have lost a huge amount of income due to tours being prohibited until we see out this coronavirus pandemic.

Check out all available deals that are a part of Record Club here.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]