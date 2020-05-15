Young mother becomes Olongapo City’s new COVID-19 case before GCQ transition

As Olongapo City prepares for more relaxed quarantine protocols on Saturday, an 18-year-old young mother is the latest to be listed as a confirmed case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the city.

In a statement, Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr. said the patient’s laboratory test results came out positive for the virus on Friday. She gave birth at James L. Gordon Memorial Hospital, also in Olongapo City, on April 26.

The patient and her child are now in stable condition and remain on home quarantine.

Earlier, the city government announced that it would transition to a general community quarantine (GCQ) until May 31.

This is based on the recommendations of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases.

But Paulino said despite the GCQ classification of the city, the risk of virus transmission is still high.

“Everyone in Olongapo must cooperate and resist the urge to go out of their home. It is only with the collective discipline and effort of everyone that we can effectively deal with the crisis,” Paulino said.

